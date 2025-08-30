NKANA FC’s quest for a first victory in the 2025/26 MTN Super League will be tested this afternoon when they welcome Green Buffaloes in Kitwe for a highly anticipated Week Three fixture. Having started the campaign with back-to-back draws against Nkwazi and FC Leopards, the Kitwe giants are eager to turn stalemates into three points and push into the top 10 on the league table. Nkana currently sit 11th with two points, just one behind 10th-placed Buffaloes, who will be desperate to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to defending champions Power Dynamos last weekend. The fixture carries an extra layer of intrigue, with Buffaloes coach Aggrey Chiyangi returning to face his former employers. Chiyangi, who was dismissed by Nkana...