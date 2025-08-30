ZAMBIA Athletics has saluted 400 metres sensation Muzala Samukonga for his outstanding performance on the global stage, despite narrowly missing out on a podium finish at the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland. On Thursday night, the 22-year-old star delivered yet another remarkable performance in the men’s 400 metres final, clocking 44.49 seconds to finish fourth in a tightly contested race. Samukonga, who entered the prestigious Wanda Diamond League Final after finishing fifth in Brussels, Belgium, showcased resilience and determination against some of the world’s finest athletes. The sprinter competed against a world-class field that included American Jacory Patterson, Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori, Chris Bailey, and Vernon Norwood. Patterson stormed to victory with an impressive time of 43.85 seconds, while Ndori...