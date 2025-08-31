KITWE giants Nkana FC finally registered their first victory of the 2025/26 MTN Super League season after edging Green Buffaloes 1-0 in an intense Week Three clash played at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe. A 65th-minute strike from Congolese international Idris Mbombo was enough for the Mwenya Chipepo-tutored side to claim maximum points and hand Buffaloes their second straight defeat. The visitors came into the fixture bruised by a 2-1 home loss to Power Dynamos and were again left disappointed after failing to recover in Kitwe. The victory lifted Nkana FC to fourth position on the Super League standings with five points, signaling an improved campaign after a slow start. Buffaloes, meanwhile, slid to 11th on the log with three points...