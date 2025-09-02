CHIPOLOPOLO players have started Jetting into Ndola ahead of next Monday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Morocco. According to FAZ’s Facebook page among the early arrivals are Bahrain based Frankie Musonda and Spain domiciled Gift Siame. Others are goalkeepers Mwenya Chibwe, Charles Kalumba, Toaster Nsabata, and Lawrence Mulenga. Spanish-based David Hamansenya has also joined the camp, alongside Happy Nsiku, Dominic Chanda, Gift Mphande, Sadam Phiri, and Matthews Banda. Nsiku has been drafted as a late inclusion following dynamics that unfolded after the weekend round of matches. More foreign based players are expected to join camp later in the day with physical trainer Jamie Lawrence expected to run fitness tests on the lads before the squad is trimmed to 24. Last...