ZAMBIA’S Chipolopolo squad has received a major boost ahead of the crucial FIFA World Cup Group E qualifier against Morocco, as key foreign-based players continue to arrive in camp. Among the latest arrivals are in-form Al Fayha FC striker Fashion Sakala, Leicester City’s Patson Daka, and midfield genius Emmanuel Banda, who plies his trade at Israeli club Maccabi Bnei. The trio’s arrival in Ndola, where the team has set up camp, signals Coach Avram Grant’s intent to field a strong squad when Zambia hosts Morocco on Monday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. The high-stakes fixture, scheduled for 15:00 local time, could prove pivotal in Chipolopolo’s World Cup qualifying fixture. Joining Sakala, Daka, and Banda in camp are several other notable...