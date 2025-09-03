during the 2024 COSAFA Womens U20 Championship match between Botswana and Zambia at the UJ Stadium, Soweto on the 22 November 2024 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

ZAMBIA Under-20 Women’s National Team head coach Charity Nthala has unveiled a 34-member provisional squad ahead of the crucial second-round FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Burundi, scheduled for September 19 and 27. The squad announcement follows Zambia’s recent success at the 2024 COSAFA U20 Women’s Championship, and Coach Nthala has opted to retain the core of the triumphant team as the nation eyes a historic maiden qualification for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup. The squad features several standout performers, including goalkeepers Chishala Mufunte of Green Buffaloes and Mary Nyangu from Yasa Queens, both of whom were instrumental during the COSAFA tournament. In defence, Green Buffaloes’ Margret Gondwe returns alongside Zanaco Ladies duo Pumulo Lubasi and team...