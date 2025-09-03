Football Association of Zambia president Keith Mweemba conferring with FIFA VAR Instructor Jan Sikazwe (l) with VAR Football technology technician Ramy Gamal and FIFA VAR Instructor IgorRadodcic during the official launch of the FIFA sponsored VAR second phase course in Lusaka yesterday -Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has launched the second phase of FIFA-sponsored Video Assistant Referee (VAR) training in Lusaka. The Launch is a milestone aimed at revolutionizing refereeing standards in the country. Speaking during the official opening, FAZ president Keith Mweemba reiterated the association’s commitment to uplifting match officiating in Zambia both on and off the pitch. Mweemba hailed the VAR training as another bold step forward. “The second phase of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) training is a clear demonstration of our commitment to raising the bar and being a trendsetter. We are grateful that COSAFA has placed us at the forefront of implementing this revolutionary technology in African football,” he said. The FAZ president highlighted the wealth...