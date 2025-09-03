FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba has promised that his association will give the Chipolopolo Boys the needed support to inspire the best results. Mweemba has called on Zambians to show unity and passion by fully supporting the Chipolopolo boys as they prepare for the crucial World Cup qualifier against Morocco. Zambia will face Morocco on Monday September 8 in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Mweemba cautioned Zambians against putting the boys under pressure as they prepare to represent the country diligently at the World Cup Qualifiers and the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). “Look, the fans must come and support their team. The fans must come and support their...