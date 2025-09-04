THE Copper Queens duo of Grace Chanda and Prisca Chilufya made a triumphant return to the starting XI on Tuesday night as Orlando Pride kicked off their 2025-26 CONCACAF Women’s Champions Cup campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Costa Rican side L.D. Alajuelense at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando. The match marked Orlando Pride’s first-ever appearance and victory in the CONCACAF Women Champions Cup, a night to remember as the American champions dominated play from start to finish. Zambian international Grace Chanda, returning from injury, started and completed the full 90 minutes for the first time this season. Deployed as a left back, the enterprising midfielder showed her versatility and composure, contributing to a clean sheet while helping to build...