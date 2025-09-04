FAZ president Keith Mweemba says the Football House has started liquidating its debt. Speaking in an interview, Mweemba assured stakeholders FAZ was paying the debt it owed various institutions, including players. “I’m proud to stand here today and tell you that we have started liquidating, and we have been paying,” Mweemba said. “We paid something to COSAFA, we paid something to the airlines, we have been paying the hotels.” Mweemba emphasised that even under financially strenuous conditions, FAZ had prioritised player welfare. “Even under difficult circumstances, we have tried to make sure the players are paid,” he said. “So even this game against Morocco, I think the message is very simple: let the players focus on football. Let’s focus on...