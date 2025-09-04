WITH just under a year to go before the curtain rises on the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Zambian judokas Simon Zulu and Rita Kabinda are preparing with the aim of making history. Both athletes have set their sights on winning gold, and their hunger to shine on the senior stage is driving an intense, long-term training campaign supported by the Judo Association of Zambia (JAZ), the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) and the Commonwealth Games Association of Zambia. Zulu, a decorated African bronze medalist and a Commonwealth Youth Games gold medalist, said he was focused on upgrading his youth success into senior-level triumph. “I was part of the previous Commonwealth Games, it’s also motivating me because I really...