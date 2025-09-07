NKANA Football Club has completed the replacement of damaged stadium seats at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, just a day before Zambia hosts Morocco in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The initiative, dubbed “Operation Stadium Chair Installation,” was undertaken after Nkana FC was instructed to repair damage caused by its own fans during a protest at last season’s fiercely contested Kitwe Derby against arch-rivals Power Dynamos. During the emotionally charged encounter, angry Nkana supporters vandalized over 500 seats, an act that prompted disciplinary measures and a directive to compensate for all damaged infrastructure, totaling 2,806 seats. The Kitwe giants responded with a sense of accountability and urgency, procuring and installing new chairs at the stadium. However, after a...