SENSATIONAL ZANACO FC Head Coach Mumamba Numba is beaming with confidence after his side’s unbeaten start to the 2025/26 MTN Super League season. The Bankers have collected seven points from their opening three games, moving into third position on the table after a goalless draw with FC MUZA and consecutive 1-0 victories over Kansanshi Dynamos and Leopards FC. Speaking in an exlusive interview with Goal Diggers, Numba praised his squad for the character and determination shown early in the season, particularly highlighting the impact of new signings. “It’s been very encouraging and motivating on our part as a technical bench looking at how the team has started this league, winning two games and drawing one. I think it is something...