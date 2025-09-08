FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba has called on Chipolopolo players to demonstrate unwavering patriotism as they prepare for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Morocco. Speaking during a visit to the national team camp in Ndola, Mweemba, accompanied by FAZ vice president Mutale Ng’andu and general secretary Machacha Shepande, addressed a number of concerns raised by players and the technical staff. The visit comes at a critical time as Zambia aims to secure one of the four available second-best spots in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) qualifiers, following Morocco’s clinching of the automatic qualification position in Group E. “It is very important that you also do your part as we also do these things...