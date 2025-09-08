CHIPOLOPOLO legend and former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Kalusha Bwalya has expressed his joy at re-joining the national team setup as Zambia prepares to face Morocco in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier today at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Speaking on the eve of the Group E clash, Bwalya, recently appointed Vice Chairperson of the FAZ National Team Technical Sub-Committee, said he was honoured to be part of the team again and praised the current squad’s motivation and spirit ahead of the high-stakes encounter. “First of all, I’m happy to be here. Thanks to the president Keith Mweemba for giving me the opportunity to be with the national team again, to be at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium,”...