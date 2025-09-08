ZAMBIA’S hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will face a decisive test today as the Chipolopolo boys take on the Atlas Lions of Morocco in a Group E fixture at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. While Morocco have already secured their place at next year’s global showpiece to be played in United States, Canada and Mexico, Zambia remain in the hunt for a second-place finish in Group E, an outcome that would grant them a spot in the second round of the African qualifiers. Chipolopolo’s last competitive outing was in the African Nations Championship last month, where they exited at the group stage after losing all four matches. In their most recent World Cup qualifier, the Chipolopolo...