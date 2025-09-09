FORMER Chipolopolo head coach Patrick Phiri has hailed the renewed involvement of Zambia’s football veterans, calling it a “very important development” for the future of the national team. Phiri believes that the presence of seasoned icons such as Kalusha Bwalya will play a crucial role in guiding young players to success. In a passionate interview, Phiri emphasised the positive impact veteran players were making by re-engaging with the national football setup. “This is a very important development to see the veterans coming over in numbers. It is a positive development we need to sustain because the veterans are role models, and the atmosphere now is conducive for improvement,” he said. The former national team boss, who guided Chipolopolo during some...