ZAMBIA’S hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup were shattered on Monday afternoon as Morocco defeated the Chipolopolo 2-0 in a decisive Group E qualifier at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Goals from Youssef En-Nesyri and youngster Igmane Hamza sealed a crucial win for the North African giants, who now escalate to 21 points, further cementing their top spot in the Group E, having already qualified for the 2026 finals. The visitors opened the scoring early in the 7th minute when Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri capitalized on a defensive mix-up at the back. A miscommunication between Zambian defenders allowed the Moroccan forward to pounce and slot home past a helpless Toaster Nsabata. Despite the early setback, Zambia...