CHIPOLOPOLO Coach Avram Grant has ruled out resigning from the national team despite Zambia’s recent poor form. Speaking during a briefing after the Morocco game, Monday, Grant said he would continue to do his job. When asked if he has any ideas of resigning after the results, Grant questioned the need when the Chipolopolo’s performance had improved. ‘Why? The team played good, the team is making progress, I think the team is much better. We controlled the game against Morocco, I think we had a good team, we have created a good team, I will continue doing the job as long as I am here,” he said. “To be honest it was a strange game, we played against a quality...