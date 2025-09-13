SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 17: Carol Kanyemba, Head Coach of Zambia, gestures during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Zambia at Felix Sanchez Stadium on October 17, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

THE Zambia Under-17 Women’s National Team has officially begun preparations for the highly anticipated FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2025, with Head Coach Carol Kanyemba naming a strong 36-member provisional squad. The local camp begins this tomorrow as the Copper Princesses ramp up efforts to fine-tune ahead of next month’s global tournament in Morocco. Kanyemba has opted to maintain the backbone of the side that secured Zambia’s historic back-to-back qualification, keeping faith in the players who delivered stellar performances throughout the CAF qualifiers. Captain and midfield genius Mercy Chipasula headlines the squad that will be in camp until the team departs for the tournament in mid-October. Among the notable returnees are key qualifier standouts Lweendo Hanongo, Natasha Nkaka, Nana Malanda,...