AS the World Athletics Championships kick off today in Tokyo Japan, Zambia Athletics (ZA) has confirmed that the national team has fully settled in Tokyo and is ready to compete. In a press release issued from Tokyo, Zambia Athletics General Secretary Teddy Shimishi expressed satisfaction with the team’s preparations and the productive engagements during the two-day World Athletics Congress held ahead of the competition. “We are pleased to inform the public that our delegation and athletes have fully settled in Tokyo for the upcoming competitions,” said Shimishi. “Our athletes are now fully settled and actively training, ready for competition.” Zambia will be represented by a group of talented athletes, with 400m African champion Muzala Samukonga scheduled to be the first...