ZAMBIA’S quest to defend the COSAFA Under-17 Championship title got off to a disastrous start following a crushing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Amajimbo’s of South African at Ngoni Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe. A dominant performance from Amajimbos saw them breeze past the Junior Chipolopolo, with goals from Omphemetse Sekgoto, Mpho Molepo, Tandanani Mhlongo, and an own goal from Emmanuel Mbuti sealing an emphatic victory for the South Africans. South Africa wasted no time asserting their authority, taking the lead just two minutes after kick-off. Sekgoto opened the scoring with a close-range finish following a swift attacking move that caught Zambia’s defence flat-footed. Amajimbos continued to pile on the pressure, nearly doubling their advantage in the 14th minute when...