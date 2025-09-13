AFTER a one-week international break, the MTN Super League roars back to life this weekend with a thrilling lineup of Week-4 fixtures, headlined by a heated clash between Ndola giants Zesco United and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers at the iconic Shinde Stadium in Mufulira. Both teams come into this encounter eager to bounce back after less-than-ideal results in their previous outings. Wanderers will be desperate to recover from a disappointing 2-0 loss to Nchanga Rangers, while Zesco United, currently ninth on the log with four points from three matches, will be determined to return to winning ways following a 1-1 draw with Green Eagles. Zesco’s build-up to the match has been clouded by internal instability after the club reportedly parted ways...