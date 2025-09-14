ZAMBIA Under-17 national team caretaker coach Chris Kaunda remains optimistic that the Junior Chipolopolo will bounce back from their humiliating 4-0 defeat to regional rivals South Africa, as they prepare to face Malawi in today’s must-win Group B fixture at the COSAFA U-17 Championship. The defending champions got off to a nightmare start at the regional tournament in Harare, Zimbabwe, suffering a heavy loss in their opening match. The young Chipolopolo side looked overwhelmed and out of sorts, conceding within the first two minutes and struggling to recover throughout the game. Despite the poor start, Kaunda insisted that all was not lost and believed his side could turn things around with a strong performance against Malawi at the Ngoni Stadium....