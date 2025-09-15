MUZALA Samukonga has advanced to the semifinals of the men’s 400 metres at the World Athletics Championships, following an impressive third-place finish in Heat Four of the preliminary round. Samukonga, who represented Zambia with pride, clocked an impressive time of 44.56 seconds, securing one of the three automatic qualifying spots in a tightly contested race. His performance marks a strong return to form on the world stage, reinforcing his growing reputation as one of Africa’s rising stars in the one-lap sprint. The heat was dominated by Christopher Bailey of the United States, who stormed to victory with a time of 44.49 seconds, the fastest in the heat. Australia’s Reece Holder finished second, narrowly edging out Samukonga with a personal best...