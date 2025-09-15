ZAMBIA’S hopes of defending their title at the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations | COSAFA Qualifiers have been crashed after suffering a 2-1 defeat to a resilient Malawi side at the Mpira Stadium in Harare. Despite the painful exit, Zambia Under-17 caretaker coach Chris Kaunda remained optimistic and full of praise for his young squad, describing the performance as an improvement and a valuable learning experience. Zambia went into the match needing a win after their crushing 4-0 defeat to South Africa in the opening Group B encounter. However, it was not to be, as Malawi, fresh from their 3-1 win over Madagascar, staged a solid comeback to edge out the defending champions. Zambia drew first blood in...