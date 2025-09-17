AS the Chipolopolo Boys endure a rough patch with five consecutive defeats, including a demoralizing 2-0 loss to Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Zambian football legends and former national team coaches Fred Mwila and Lewis Shambulo have stepped forward to offer messages of hope, unity, and encouragement to a disheartened nation. The legends acknowledged the national team’s current struggles but emphasized the importance of looking beyond the scoreboard and investing in long-term solutions such as proper preparation, team unity, and leadership support. Mwila, a former Chipolopolo gaffer regarded as one of the best Zambia has ever produced praised the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) under new president Keith Mweemba for efforts in promoting togetherness across all levels...