MUZALA Samukonga, has bowed out of the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, after narrowly missing a spot in the men’s 400m final. Samukonga finished third in Heat-3 of the semi-finals with an impressive time of 44.60 seconds, a performance that ranked him 9th overall across all semi-final heats. Despite facing stiff competition from some of the world’s top sprinters, among them former world and Olympic champion Kirani James of Grenada and Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori, Samukonga delivered a commendable performance, showcasing his strength and resilience on the global stage. Heat-3 was fiercely contested, with Ndori and Japan’s Yuki Joseph Nakajima claiming the top two spots to secure automatic qualification to the final. Ndori clocked 44.21 seconds, while Nakajima followed...