MUZALA Samukonga, has bowed out of the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, after narrowly missing a spot in the men’s 400m final. Samukonga finished third in Heat-3 of the semi-finals with an impressive time of 44.60 seconds, a performance that ranked him 9th overall across all semi-final heats. Despite facing stiff competition from some of the world’s top sprinters, among them former world and Olympic champion Kirani James of Grenada and Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori, Samukonga delivered a commendable performance, showcasing his strength and resilience on the global stage. Heat-3 was fiercely contested, with Ndori and Japan’s Yuki Joseph Nakajima claiming the top two spots to secure automatic qualification to the final. Ndori clocked 44.21 seconds, while Nakajima followed...

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here