ZESCO United Assistant Coach Emmanuel Siwale has expressed confidence in his squad ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup outing against Gabonese side FC105. The Ndola-based giants have wrapped up their final training session in Lusaka before jetting out for what will be their first continental assignment of the season on Saturday September 20. Speaking in an interview after the session at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka, Coach Siwale assured fans that the team is fully prepared, both physically and mentally, for the high-stakes encounter in Gabon. “The team is very much ready. This is what the boys have been looking forward to,” Siwale said. “It will be our first assignment in the CAF and mentally, physically, the boys are very much...