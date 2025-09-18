DESPITE Zambia’s early elimination from the ongoing COSAFA U-17 Championship, FAZ has refused to label the campaign a failure, instead describing it as a critical building block for the future of Zambian football. In a statement after Zambia’s early exit from the tournament, FAZ General Secretary Machacha Shepande said the team’s 5-1 thrashing of Madagascar in the final group game showed the promise within the squad and offered a glimpse into what’s coming. “This tournament gave us a chance to test our systems, to learn what is working and what isn’t,” Shepande said. “It was not wasted. It was an investment in tomorrow, anchored on Vision 2035 and Beyond.” While the U-17 team bowed out after losing their opening two...