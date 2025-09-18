SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 20: Carol Kanyemba, Head Coach of Zambia, sings the national anthem prior to during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group D match between Zambia and Poland at Felix Sanchez Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

ZAMBIA Under-17 Women’s National Team coach Carol Kanyemba says her players are focused on making a mark at the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025, insisting the Copper Princesses are not just going to participate but to compete for the trophy. Kanyemba, who named a provisional 36-member squad for local camp, stressed that selection was purely performance-based. “First and foremost the team is selected based on performance and training, current performance and training,” she explained. “You look at players that are currently playing for their clubs and that are in form. You might have players that were part of the qualifiers that are not in form, maybe because of injuries or sickness, and we will not call them...