THE Zambia National Soccer Team has slipped two places in the latest FIFA World Rankings, falling from 83rd to 85th globally, while maintaining 18th position on the African continent. The dip in the global standings comes on the back of a disappointing run of form, with the Chipolopolo suffering five consecutive defeats across various competitions. Zambia’s recent struggles were particularly evident during the 2025 Championship of African Nations (CHAN), co-hosted last month by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. Zambia endured a torrid campaign, losing to DR Congo, Angola, Morocco, and hosts Kenya. The woes continued into this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, where the Chipolopolo suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Morocco. In the last five matches, Zambia has...