ZAMBIA Athletics (ZA) general secretary Teddy Shimishi has expressed confidence in the men’s 4x400m relay team ahead of their highly anticipated race at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. Speaking in an interview from Tokyo yesterday, Shimishi said the relay squad has been working hard in training and looks poised to advance to the semi-finals of the men’s 4x400m relay event scheduled for tomorrow at 13:25 hours at the iconic Tokyo Olympic Stadium. The Zambian team features a strong line-up comprising team captain Kennedy Luchembe, Muzala Samukonga, Sitali Kakene, David Mulenga, Chongo Malambo, and Christopher Chipulo. Team Zambia is set to battle some of the world’s toughest opponents on the global stage. “As Zambia Athletics, we are trying...