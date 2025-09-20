THE Huskies Basketball Club has commenced a new era with the appointment of experienced tactician Sein Mbuzi as head coach. The coach is backed by a revamped technical bench and a wave of exciting new player signings. The announcement comes as the club eyes a long-term plan to become a dominant force in the ZBF Super League. Mbuzi, a seasoned coach formerly with Nishati Denvers, joins the Midlands-based outfit on a three-year deal. He will be assisted by Justin Kazadi, bringing renewed tactical depth and energy to the Huskies’ coaching department. The club has also added seven new players to its roster to bolster its chances as the Basketball Super League campaign heats up. The new signings include Eugene Zulu,...