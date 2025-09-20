ZAMBIAN giants Power Dynamos and ZESCO United will today begin their quest for continental glory as they kickstart their 2025/26 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup campaigns respectively. Power Dynamos will be at home when they host Ivorian heavyweights ASEC Mimosas at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, while ZESCO United are away in Gabon to face FC 105 Libreville in the preliminary round first leg at Franceville Stadium. Power Dynamos head coach Oswald Mutapa has expressed satisfaction with his team’s preparations and the energy in camp. “The players are giving me the energy I want and I’m happy that the team is well motivated,” Mutapa said. “Everyone is putting in their best and it means they will be motivated...