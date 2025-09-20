THE Zambia U-20 Women’s National Team took a significant step towards qualifying for the third round of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup African qualifiers after securing a hard-fought 2-1 away victory over Burundi at Intwari Stadium in Bujumbura. Goals from goalkeeper Chishala Mufunte and substitute Ruth Muwowo earned the young Copper Queens a vital first-leg win. With the result in Bujumbura, Zambia now requires only a draw in the return leg, set for September 27 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, to progress to the next round of the qualifiers. Zambia started the match brightly and nearly took the lead in the 18th minute when midfielder Jessy Zulu tested Burundi goalkeeper Gloris Gakiza with a powerful free-kick,...