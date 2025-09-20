WORLD Fitness Federation (WFF) Zambia president Peter Chanda said Zambia is determined to successfully host Africa’s most prestigious bodybuilding events which will feature elite athletes from over 12 countries across the continent. The WFF Africa Continental Bodybuilding Pro Qualifier Championship returns to Lusaka on November 15th 2025, at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre. Chanda said the championship is one of the most prestigious events on the African bodybuilding calendar. “The championship will bring together athletes from across the continent to compete for professional status and the chance to qualify for the World Championships,” Chanda said. Chanda emphasized that the event is not just about bodybuilding, but national pride and economic opportunity. He thanked the New Dawn Government for its continued...