Football Association of Zambia president Keith Mweemba making his remarks with FIFA VAR Instructor Jan Sikazwe, VAR Football technology technician Ramy Gamal and FIFA VAR Instructor IgorRadodcic during the official launch of the FIFA sponsored VAR second phase course in Lusaka yesterday -Picture by Chongo Sampa

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba has commended Zambian envoys in the CAF Champions League Power Dynamos for their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosa in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round. However, Mweemba cautioned the Zambian Champions against complacency ahead of the decisive return leg in Ivory Coast. Power Dynamos seized an early advantage at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, with Innocent Kashita heading home a pinpoint cross from captain Prince Mumba in the 7th minute. The goal ultimately proved the match-winner in a tightly contested encounter that showcased both sides’ continental pedigree. Speaking when he addressed the team in the dressing room after the match, Mweemba praised the team...