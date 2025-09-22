THE Zambia Under-21 National Netball Team is on the brink of disqualification from the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 currently underway in Gibraltar, after failing to secure the necessary visas to travel in time for the competition. In a press statement released yesterday by Netball Zambia, the association revealed that despite months of planning and preparation, the team has not been able to leave Zambia due to unresolved visa issues. The World Cup officially kicked off on Saturday September 20th but the netball team which was scheduled to play New Zealand on Saturday remains grounded. World Netball issued a strict ultimatum, requiring Zambia to submit proof of issued visas and confirmed flight bookings by 12:00hrs Gibraltar time on Sunday, September...