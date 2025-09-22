SENSATIONAL Zanaco FC soared to the summit of the MTN Super League table after edging Kitwe giants Nkana FC 1-0 in a tightly contested Week 5 fixture played at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe. A crucial second-half strike from Araina Lambert proved to be the difference, securing all three points for the Bankers in a hard-fought away encounter. The victory saw Zanaco dislodge early pace-setters FC MUZA from the top of the table, now sitting one point clear with 11 points from five matches. Speaking after the match, Zanaco FC Assistant Coach Henry Banda praised his players for their resilience and team spirit in what he described as a challenging away fixture. “It was a tough game. Playing against Nkana...