Nora Hauptle, coach of Zambia during the 2024 Womens Africa Cup of Nations match between Zambia and Senegal in Mohammadia on the 09 July 2025 ©Weam MostafaBackpagePix

ZAMBIA Women National Team Coach Nora Häuptle has named a 42-member provisional squad for the back-to-back WAFCON qualifier against Namibia. In a statement posted on the Football Association of Zambia Facebook’s page, Häuptle recalled fit again ZESCO Ndola Girls goalkeeper Hazel Nali and Nchanga Queens goalie Agness Fabiola Banda. “Zambia Women National Team coach Nora Häuptle has named a 42-member provisional squad for the back-to-back Morocco 2026 FIFA Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Namibia. Häuptle has recalled fit-again Zesco Ndola Girls shot-stopper Hazel Nali and Nchanga Queens goalie Agness Fabiola Banda. Red-hot Zesco Ndola girls forward Eneles Phiri and Kamfinsa Police speedster Mercy Chipasula have made the squad amongst some notables,” read the statement. “Israel based Rachael Nachula...