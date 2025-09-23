A STORM is brewing in Zambia Mixed Martial Arts after a group of athletes, coaches, and officials petitioned the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ), demanding an independent audit and urgent reforms in the governance of Mixed Martial Arts Zambia (MMA Zambia). But outgoing Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Zambia president Benjamin Bush has rejected the calls for an audit, describing the allegations as “baseless, publicly disproven,” and driven by “toxicity and political motives”. In a letter submitted through their legal representatives, the members who sought anonymity accused the federation’s leadership of running the sport without accountability or transparency since its inception. The petitioners said they had been compelled to act to protect the integrity of MMA in Zambia. “It has...