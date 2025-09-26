MINISTRY of Sports, Youth and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe has urged the Zambia Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) national team to conquer the world and make the nation proud as they head to Georgia for the World Martial Arts Championship. Speaking during the official send-off ceremony held at the Ministry of Sports, Chileshe revealed that government had invested over K1 million to cover the team’s travel, accommodation and attire for the global competition. Chileshe said the suport demonstrated government’s commitment to uplifting all sporting disciplines. “Allow me to mention that in order to enable our athletes to participate in this event, the Ministry has invested over 1 million Kwacha in logistics to cater for air travel, accommodation and attire. This...