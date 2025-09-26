STRUGGLING Kitwe giants Nkana FC will be chasing redemption this afternoon when they lock horns with Konkola Blades in a highly anticipated Week-6 MTN Super League encounter at Konkola Stadium. Nkana, languishing second from bottom on the league table with just two points, are under immense pressure after a poor run of form that has seen them suffer three consecutive defeats to Zanaco, Kabwe Warriors, and Green Buffaloes. Today’s fixture presents a critical opportunity for the 13-time Zambian champions to reignite their campaign and climb out of the relegation zone. With just two points from five matches, Nkana need nothing less than a win to restore confidence among their fan base and reignite hopes for a turnaround. On the other...