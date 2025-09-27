COPPER Queens head coach Nora Häuptle says Barbra Banda, who will miss the upcoming Morocco 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers against Namibia due to injury, is irreplaceable. Speaking to the media after yesterday’s training cession, Häuptle was sincere about Banda’s absence but remained optimistic about the team’s depth and the opportunity it presented for others to step up. “You can never substitute Barbra Banda. She is now here and we have a good exchange every time. We asked if she can come and give us a visit. You don’t find a substitute for a player like her, but for me, it’s to try to find a solution,” Häuptle said. With a 42-member provisional squad at her disposal,...