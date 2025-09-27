IN a quest to raise funds for the underprivileged communities, the Nomads Zambia Golf Club has hosted one of its flagship charity tournaments, drawing 144 amateur golfers from across the country. The tournament saw a significant partnership with betting company Bolabet Zambia, which came on board as a one of the major sponsor. The event, held under the banner of giving back to the community at Lusaka Golf Club, was part of the Nomads Golf Club’s broader mission to leverage its network of amateur golfers in eight countries to support charitable causes. “We raise funds for charity and today is one of those flagship tournaments where we gather, play golf, and donate money to various charities,” Nomads Zambia vice captain...