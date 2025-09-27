THE Zambia Basketball Federation (ZBF) has launched preparations for two key international competitions: the 4th Africa Youth Games (AYG) and the AfroCan Qualifiers for both the men’s and women’s national teams. The Africa Youth Games, set for December 10 to 20 in Angola, will feature the continent’s brightest Under-16 basketball talent, with Zambia fielding both boys’ and girls’ teams. ZBF has retained the same technical benches for both squads to build on existing development structures. ZBF National Technical Director Andrew Nyirenda said the Federation was prioritizing integrity and compliance with international regulations through strict age verification. “All coaches have been directed to select players strictly within the appropriate age range. Every athlete will undergo mandatory X-ray testing to verify eligibility....