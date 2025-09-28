NCHANGA Rangers have reclaimed the summit of the MTN Super League table following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mines United in a Week Six fixture played at President Stadium in Kabwe. Goals from Lukeza Sama and Mwiza Siwale sealed the crucial win for George Lwandamina’s side, who moved to 12 points, one point ahead of second-placed Zanaco FC. The visitors got off to a dream start when Sama stunned Mines United with a sixth-minute strike. The early goal proved decisive in a first half that ended 1-0 in favor of Rangers. Despite a spirited response from the hosts, who equalized through Nickolas Mulilo just five minutes into the second half, Mines United failed to hold on. With just six minutes...