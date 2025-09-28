ZAMBIA has progressed to the penultimate qualifying round of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup following an impressive 2-0 second-leg victory over Burundi at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The result sees the Young Copper Queens sail through with a 4-1 aggregate win, having won the first leg 2-1 in Bujumbura a week earlier. First-half goals from Edith Phiri and U-17 captain Mercy Chipasula sealed the win for coach Charity Nthala’s side, who will now face Uganda in the penultimate round of the African FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifiers. From the opening whistle, Zambia showed their intent, pressing high and dominating possession in front of a passionate home crowd. The early stages saw Chipasula nearly open the scoring...