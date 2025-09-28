ZESCO United will seek redemption when they face Gabonese outfit FC 105 in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round, after a disappointing 2-0 first-leg defeat in Franceville. Despite the uphill task, Zesco United remain confident they can overturn the deficit and keep their continental campaign alive. Assistant coach Emmanuel Siwale believes that the team learned valuable lessons from the first leg and are well-prepared for the decisive encounter at home. “We played the first half and we have the second half to play, so we are prepared,” Siwale said. “It’s good that we saw how they play. Of course, they might bring something new to the table, but having watched them and played them, we...